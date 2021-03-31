Wildlife department conducts raid against illegal skin products at Namak Mandi Chapel market: Minister

Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar has said that staff of the Wildlife department on Wednesday conducted a raid at Namak Mandi Chapel Market Peshawar against illegal possession and business of skins products of protected wildlife species

The Wildlife staff has confiscated two pairs of shoes (chapels) made from leopard cat skin and one skin exotic leopard family species from the shops of offenders namely Tahir s/o Nazir and Niaz Ali s/o Syed Irshaad.

He said that case has been registered and compensation Rs. 30,000 was received from offenders.