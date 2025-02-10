Open Menu

Wildlife Department Establishes Mini Zoo In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department had established a mini zoo in Kanju area here.

According to Latif ur Rehman, Spokesperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment, and Wildlife, the facility would be officially open to the public from February 15, 2025, providing a new recreational spot for locals and tourists.

The Wildlife Department had set different entry fees for various categories of visitors.

Swat, known for its scenic beauty and tourism, previously lacked a proper zoo.

However, with the special interest and support of the provincial government, this long-standing demand has now been fulfilled for both locals and visitors.

The mini zoo would house a variety of animals and birds, offering both entertainment and educational opportunities for the public.

According to Latif ur Rehman, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment, and Wildlife, the initiative aimed to enhance public awareness about wildlife while providing a family-friendly attraction.

