Wildlife Department Establishes Mini Zoo In Swat
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department had established a mini zoo in Kanju area here.
According to Latif ur Rehman, Spokesperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment, and Wildlife, the facility would be officially open to the public from February 15, 2025, providing a new recreational spot for locals and tourists.
The Wildlife Department had set different entry fees for various categories of visitors.
Swat, known for its scenic beauty and tourism, previously lacked a proper zoo.
However, with the special interest and support of the provincial government, this long-standing demand has now been fulfilled for both locals and visitors.
The mini zoo would house a variety of animals and birds, offering both entertainment and educational opportunities for the public.
According to Latif ur Rehman, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment, and Wildlife, the initiative aimed to enhance public awareness about wildlife while providing a family-friendly attraction.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wildlife department establishes mini zoo in Swat5 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons senate session on February 135 minutes ago
-
Fourth annual Dosti Peshawar literature festival on February 115 minutes ago
-
Billion tree plantation campaign to begin in Khyber district5 minutes ago
-
Dist Admin to set up five Ramadan Dasterkhawan: DC5 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive launched ahead of Ramazan Mubarak15 minutes ago
-
KP govt opens employment opportunities for youth15 minutes ago
-
Lahore Airport Collector Customs visits SIAL35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be among top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal35 minutes ago
-
Police inspector injured over property35 minutes ago
-
Military Courts case; SC adjourns hearing due to absence of lawyer45 minutes ago
-
CM launches assistive devices program for special persons45 minutes ago