Wildlife department foils crane smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment, and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 78 cranes from Balochistan.

According to the department's spokesperson, wildlife officials seized the cranes at the Sikandar Check Post in South Waziristan and initiated legal action.

The suspect, who was transferring the cranes in a vehicle, has been apprehended, and the seized cranes will be transferred to the Dera Ismail Khan Zoo.