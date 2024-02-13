Wildlife Department Haripur Rescues Two Cubs Of Common Leopard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Wildlife Department Haripur on Tuesday intervened to rescue two leopard cubs found in the region's hilly terrain of Jabri and have been shifted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Abbottabad.
SDFO Wildlife in Haripur Owais Khan while talking to APP regarding the rescue operation disclosed that the department received information regarding the presence of two common leopard cubs in the mountainous areas of Jabbri. Responding to the report, the Wildlife Department dispatched a specialized team to the specified location.
After an operation, both cubs were safely apprehended by the team and subsequently transferred to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center located in Abbottabad. Officials estimate the age of the cubs between two to three months. Following a period of rehabilitation, they are slated for release back into their natural habitat.
Wildlife teams are engaged in efforts to locate the mother of the cubs, employing all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the leopard family.
It was underscored by officials that the common leopard is an integral part of the local ecosystem. In light of this, a comprehensive campaign has been launched, involving residents and communities, to foster awareness and active participation in wildlife conservation efforts.
Residents are being urged to recognize the importance of preserving the common leopard and its habitat for the overall health and sustainability of the ecosystem. The ongoing initiatives aim to instill a sense of responsibility and stewardship among the community towards wildlife preservation.
