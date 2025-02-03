Wildlife Department Launches Operation To Curb Illegal Hunting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) On the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Forests, Environment and Wildlife , Shahid Zaman, a comprehensive operation on Monday was launched to effectively curb illegal hunting.
The Raid team of Wildlife department led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Kohat, Shabir Ahmad conducted intensive surveillance and checking in various important areas including Sayab, Barati Banda, Gumbat, Kamar, Khushal Garh and Tala Khada.
The aim of this special operation was to root out illegal hunting activities and ensure the protection of wildlife so that the balance of the natural environment could be maintained.
During the checking, the team clearly warned the local hunters that the shooting season had ended as per its stipulated period and hunting was now completely prohibited.
" All hunters are once again strictly instructed to refrain from hunting in full compliance with the rules.
Otherwise, strict action will be taken against the violators of the law. Those who commit poaching will be fined heavily or challan in court for legal action", the team said .
The Wildlife Department also appealed to the public to play their positive role for protecting the natural environment and immediately report any illegal activity to the relevant authorities so that the valuable wildlife assets could be preserved.
