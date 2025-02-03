Open Menu

Wildlife Department Launches Operation To Curb Illegal Hunting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Wildlife department launches operation to curb illegal hunting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) On the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Forests, Environment and Wildlife , Shahid Zaman, a comprehensive operation on Monday was launched to effectively curb illegal hunting.

The Raid team of Wildlife department led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Kohat, Shabir Ahmad conducted intensive surveillance and checking in various important areas including Sayab, Barati Banda, Gumbat, Kamar, Khushal Garh and Tala Khada.

The aim of this special operation was to root out illegal hunting activities and ensure the protection of wildlife so that the balance of the natural environment could be maintained.

During the checking, the team clearly warned the local hunters that the shooting season had ended as per its stipulated period and hunting was now completely prohibited.

" All hunters are once again strictly instructed to refrain from hunting in full compliance with the rules.

Otherwise, strict action will be taken against the violators of the law. Those who commit poaching will be fined heavily or challan in court for legal action", the team said .

The Wildlife Department also appealed to the public to play their positive role for protecting the natural environment and immediately report any illegal activity to the relevant authorities so that the valuable wildlife assets could be preserved.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

3 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

3 hours ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

5 hours ago
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

12 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

13 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

13 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

14 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

14 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan