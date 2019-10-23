Wildlife department releases ten precious falcons seized from poachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Wildlife Department of KP Wednesday released ten precious falcons having a market prices amounting in millions of rupees in air here near Peshawar Toll plaza on Motorway

The released falcons were seized from poachers during two different raids in Peshawar and Kohat districts, informed Chief Conservator Wildlife KP, Dr Mohsin Farooq.

Provincial Minister for Environment, MPA Jehandad Khan, Secretary Environment KP, Shahidullah and officials of Wildlife department were present on the occasion of releasing falcons in air.

"Among the 10 seized falcons, two were identified as Peregrinus (Shaheen Falcon) specie which is highly endangered and listed in Index One of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species), totally banning its trade and hunting globally," Dr Farooq told APP.

Paragrinus is very high speed bird having a capability of flying at a speed of around 385 km per hour, he added.

The remaining falcons are Saker species which is also precious and in high demand for international trade of bird for hunting purpose.

He said these are migratory birds which travel from Siberia (Russia) to Central Asian countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and for final destination in India.

During migration period starting in September, people start hunting of these birds in Pakistan and Afghanistan for trade purpose and wildlife department takes action against poachers, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar said Khyber Pakhtunkwa government is taking strict action against poaching and wildlife trade.

Two seizures of falcons within a period of one week is reflective of the fact that Wildlife department is vigilant and taking measures against poaching and trade of endangered species, he continued.

He said we have scarcity of staff and equipment, but our morale is high and staff members are working day and night for conservation and protection of wild species.

In response to a question, Environment Minister said Wildlife department is also taking action against increasing business of cage birds and in this regard steps are being taken for regulation of business through issuance of licences.