Wildlife Department seizes falcon trapping gears, prey birds in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Wildlife Department on Wednesday seized a vehicle fully loaded with falcon trapping gears including nets, 55 pigeons, nine doves and two black partridges to be used as prey birds.

"Our staff at Dera Darya Khan Bridge check post under the supervision of Sub Divisional Wildlife officer D.I.khan, Miss Manahil Wahab and Hameedullah Incharge Deputy Ranger Wildlife checked the vehicle and impounded it," informed Khan Malook, DFO Wildlife Department D.I.Khan.

The vehicle carrying registration number C: 4232 was fully loaded with falcon trapping gears, Khan Malook told APP.

The offenders identified as Nisar son of Nazar Hussein, Khan Zaman son of Muhammad Zaman and Saleem son of Naeem, residents of Gara Mehmood D.

I.Khan were apprehended and cases were registered against them under the relevant sections of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

It merits a mention here that Wildlife D.I.Khan Division on Sunday (September 13) had seized more than 50 precious birds including white eyed buzzards and kestrel falcons from a poacher.

The seized birds were later released in natural habitat by Wildlife Department.

Incidents of poaching are showing a constant increase since the imposition of lockdown for prevention of coronavirus infection, causing closure of livelihood activities and diverting the attention of people towards other sources of earning including wildlife trade.