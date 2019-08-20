UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Department Starts Plantation Drive Under Plant For Pakistan Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:26 PM

Chief Conservator (CC) Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Farooque and Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Peshawar, Abdul Haleem Khan Marwat planted a pine sapling at Sherabad Pheasnatry under Plant for Pakistan Campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):Chief Conservator (CC) Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Mohsin Farooque and Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Peshawar, Abdul Haleem Khan Marwat planted a pine sapling at Sherabad Pheasnatry under Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

In a press release issued by KP Wildlife Department here Sunday, 700 saplings would be planted in Sherabad Pheasntry, 300 plants would be planted at Agra Watcher on River Kabul Bank in District Charsadda, 700 trees were planted in Gharee Momin in District Nowshehra on land of Wildlife Department where as more than 1000 plants were planted in Chirat Wildlife Park, 6500 at Wild Ungulates Breeding Centre, more than 1000 saplings in Manglote Wildlife and 1000 saplings at Nizampur Wildlife Park.

A total of 10000 saplings were planted by staff of Wildlife Division Peshawar.

All the saplings were of local origin and no exotic plant species were planted. The Wildlife Department aims at conservation of local flora and fauna. The target of more than 50000 plants for the day by Wildlife Department would boost natural beauty and wildlife in the area.

