Wildlife Dept apprehends offender

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The intelligence wing of Abbottabad Wildlife Division on Wednesday apprehended another gang of traffickers involved in poaching of Tarantula spider from Khanpur Haripur to Batgram.

Accused have been handed over to interrogation branch and shall be dealt as per law, the spokesman of the Department said.

The action was taken in a secret information and the accused was arrested.