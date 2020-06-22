UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Dept Arranges New Incubator For Hatching Of Ostrich Eggs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:13 PM

Wildlife Dept arranges new incubator for hatching of ostrich eggs

Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arranged a new incubator for hatching of Ostrich eggs with the objective of introduction of world's largest bird species in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arranged a new incubator for hatching of Ostrich eggs with the objective of introduction of world's largest bird species in the region.

"We have arranged a new incubator for hatching of eggs of ostrich and the grown up chicks will be kept at different wildlife parks of the province," said Khan Malook, Divisional Wildlife Officer (DFO) D.I.Khan Division.

Talking with APP, Khan Malook said he has arranged a pair of ostrich at Wildlife Park of D I Khan. The pair is laying eggs and they have decided to improve population of the bird by hatching its eggs through incubator.

Presently, he said ten eggs were kept in the incubator and after getting chicks more eggs would be kept in the machine.

In response to a question about natural breeding of bird, he said according to experience ostrich did not sit on eggs during captivity.

The process of breeding by ostrich is mostly in natural environment and through this process the chicks will also be less in number.

The ostrich pair is laying eggs which are regularly collected by concerned staff and will be hatched turn by turn in the incubator.

Khan Malook informed APP that he has kept the incubator within the premises of his office under the supervision of Range Officer, Sakib Hussain.

He said in D I Khan electricity disruption during summer season was much high and therefore he decided to keep it in his office where arrangements have been made for a five KV solar system.

Khan Malook said Wildlife Parks were meant for promotion of tourism, research and breeding of rare wild species.

He said ostrich was an exotic specie and very rare in our region and for its promotion the process of egg hatching starts.

Soon the grown up chicks of ostrich will be shifted to enclosures at different wildlife parks in the province where this breeding practice continues and help in increasing the number of world's largest bird in the province.

He also apprised that few pairs of ostrich were also kept in wildlife park of Lakki Marwat. He said weather of Pakistan suits Ostrich keeping both in captivity and natural environment.

However, for safety and protection of the birds from the eyes of poachers, presently it is kept in captivity at parks and zoos.

