Wildlife Dept Arrests 2 Bird Catchers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Wildlife Department has got arrested two people for illegal bird catching in the area of Kot Momin tehsil.
Talking to APP on Sunday, Deputy Director Wildlife Department Arooj Zaheer said a team consisting of In-charge District Raid Squad Syed Sajid Abbas, Wildlife Inspector Ali Raza and Wildlife Inspector Tehsil Kotmomin Ansar Riaz raided Ghous Wala village of tehsil Kotmomin and recovered 500 different species of birds and a net from the accused.
Legal proceedings were initiated against the arrested individuals, who were fined Rs 30,000 as a penalty, she said.
The deputy director said the department was fully committed to protecting wildlife and enforcing environmental laws as per its objective.
