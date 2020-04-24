UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Dept Booked Nine Poachers, Recovers Rs66,000 Fine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has continued operation against poachers and illegal hunters and booked nine offenders in Swat and Shangla districts.

Officials sources in Wildlife Department told APP on Friday that nine poachers including six in Shangla and three in Swat were apprehended besides recovery of Rs66,000 as compensation under KP Wildlife Act 2015.

The case of one poacher was sent to the Court of Assistant Commissioner Kabal for necessary legal action.

