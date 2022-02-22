UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Dept Confiscates 150 Common Myna During Raid Against Cage Birds Sellers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Wildlife dept confiscates 150 Common Myna during raid against cage birds sellers

The Wildlife Peshawar Division on Tuesday conducted a raid against sale of cage birds and confiscated around 150 Common Mynas from Ring road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Peshawar Division on Tuesday conducted a raid against sale of cage birds and confiscated around 150 Common Mynas from Ring road.

The Mynas were confiscated from the accused named Said ul S/o Jannat Gul, resident of Shahbaz Ghari, Sarhel village of District Mardan.

Challan were also made against the accused.

Later, the confiscated Mynas were brought to the Divisional Office and released by the Wildlife staff.

