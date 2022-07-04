Wildlife Dept Confiscates Black Kite, Accused Help
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The officials of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Monday seized a Black Kite at Baidara interchange in Manshera district.
The spokesman of forestry, wildlife and environment department told APP that the Black Kite was seized from a vehicle during a route checking by officials of wildlife department on Baidara interchange.
The arrested offender was charged under wildlife and biodiversity act 2015 and investigation was underway.