Wildlife Dept crackdown continues against illegal hunters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Wildlife Department is striving to stop illegal bird hunting on a war footing.

Arooj Zaheer, Deputy Director Wildlife, informed APP that during the action against illegal hunters, fines worth lakhs of rupees have been imposed and birds were released into the air. According to the details, there are rare and valuable birds in two regions of Sargodha region, whose species is disappearing due to illegal hunting. When the weather changes, many rare birds migrate here from other areas. She said her team was taking vigorous measures and in addition to the Chenab River, the areas around the Jhelum River are also being protected, while in other areas, hotspots are being established for the protection of falcons, chakors, tabors, partridges, quails and other rare birds.

She told that teams had been formed which were working under a comprehensive strategy. In this regard, Urooj Zaheer said that after a comprehensive campaign of two months for the protection of falcons and other birds, they are now once again in the field for the protection of rare species of ducks and other birds coming from Siberia and all possible measures will be taken in this regard. She added that during the action and operation against illegal hunters of falcons and other birds, 227 challans were issued and a record fine of Rs 3.2 million was imposed. No one was spared during the operation, she added.