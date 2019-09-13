UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Dept Creating Awareness On Wildlife Protection: DFO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:02 PM

Wildlife Dept creating awareness on wildlife protection: DFO

The Wildlife Department, in order to protect the wildlife, mobilizing its staff and utilizing available resources for creating awareness among people regarding importance of wildlife and sensitizing them about their importance

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Wildlife Department, in order to protect the wildlife, mobilizing its staff and utilizing available resources for creating awareness among people regarding importance of wildlife and sensitizing them about their importance.

Divisional Wildlife Officer Malakand Ejaz Ahmed, talking to media here Friday, said that the development and management of wildlife sanctuaries and renovation of Safari Park are among priorities of Malakand division for promotion of tourism.

He said departmental staff along with additional community vouchers was being deputed to create awareness among masses regarding protection of wildlife.

He also directed licensed duck hunters to abide by the laws during ongoing hunting season and avoid uploading their videos and snaps on social media.

He said that wildlife department is arranging different competitions, workshops, seminars to achieve the targets of wildlife protection in appropriate manner, adding the role of civil society in this regard is very important.

