Wildlife Dept Demolishes Peregrine Falcon Hunting Pits In Gwadar, Ormara
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Wildlife Department has demolished the Peregrine Falcon hunting pits in a major operation to prevent illegal hunting in the Taloband Plains area of Gwadar and Ormara.
This action was taken under the direction of Assistant Conservator Zahiduddin and Sub Divisional Officer Asmat Ali Dogarzai.
The team of the Department of Wildlife and Ormara, led by Deputy Ranger (DR) Wildlife Sanaullah Baloch, conducted a detailed review of the area and destroyed several pits built by hunters.
Sanaullah said that these pits were being used for illegal hunting of rare birds.
He said, "Hunters stay in these pits for several months and set traps to catch the mariner, which is not only dangerous for this rare species of bird but also damages the ecological balance.
"
Wildlife department game watcher Shahnawaz and Khaliq Dad were also involved in this operation, who monitored the area with the team and helped identify pits.
The DR said, "The Wildlife Department has vowed to continue to take strict action against poaching to protect rare and endangered species."
"This action has been hailed by environmental protection experts and local people as an important step towards conservation of wildlife," he added.
