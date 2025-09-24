Wildlife Dept Earns Record Revenue From Hunting Permits
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has achieved a major success as the auction of permits for markhor, ibex, and grey goral brought in record-breaking revenue.
According to officials on Wednesday, the income generated from the trophy hunting program for the 2025–26 season has significantly boosted the department’s finances.
A total of 39 permits were auctioned, fetching $1,913,842 USD (approximately PKR 542.7 million). Among these, 4 exportable markhor permits earned $946,000 USD, while 9 non-exportable markhor permits brought in $553,300 USD and 20 non-exportable ibex permits sold for $16,042 USD.
Moreover, 6 grey goral permits fetched $398,500 USD.
For the first time, grey goral permits were introduced in the program, proving highly beneficial.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Wildlife, Pir Musavir Khan, stated that the revenue from the auction will be spent on wildlife conservation and the development of local communities.
He added that under the Rewilding Program, efforts to reintroduce species such as chinkara, urial, and blackbuck have already begun.
Recent Stories
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WUM seminar stresses HPV vaccination to protect women health1 minute ago
-
Mustafa Kamal sets $30 bln pharma export target for next five years1 minute ago
-
KP Govt announces interest-free loan for govt employees1 minute ago
-
12 injured in Karachi group clashes1 minute ago
-
Wildlife Dept earns record revenue from hunting permits1 minute ago
-
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
PHC launches free E-certification programme on infection prevention11 minutes ago
-
Fed Govt wants to complete Green Line, other projects in collaboration with Sindh: Raja Khaliq Zaman11 minutes ago
-
DC Bahawalpur listens to public grievances11 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s first Model Union Council to be equipped with modern facilities: DC11 minutes ago
-
Police foil robbery attempt, notorious outlaw arrested11 minutes ago
-
ADC Headquarters stresses joint action to combat dengue11 minutes ago