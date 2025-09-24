Open Menu

Wildlife Dept Earns Record Revenue From Hunting Permits

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has achieved a major success as the auction of permits for markhor, ibex, and grey goral brought in record-breaking revenue.

According to officials on Wednesday, the income generated from the trophy hunting program for the 2025–26 season has significantly boosted the department’s finances.

A total of 39 permits were auctioned, fetching $1,913,842 USD (approximately PKR 542.7 million). Among these, 4 exportable markhor permits earned $946,000 USD, while 9 non-exportable markhor permits brought in $553,300 USD and 20 non-exportable ibex permits sold for $16,042 USD.

Moreover, 6 grey goral permits fetched $398,500 USD.

For the first time, grey goral permits were introduced in the program, proving highly beneficial.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Wildlife, Pir Musavir Khan, stated that the revenue from the auction will be spent on wildlife conservation and the development of local communities.

He added that under the Rewilding Program, efforts to reintroduce species such as chinkara, urial, and blackbuck have already begun.

