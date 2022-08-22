UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Dept Foils Bid To Smuggle Falcons From Punjab To D.I.Khan, Seizes 15 Birds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A team of the wildlife department on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle 15 Laggar falcons from Punjab to D.I.Khan and seized the birds during night search at Bridge check post.

Special checking was underway in the supervision of Muhammad Saqib, Range Officer and Haji Hamidullah, Deputy Ranger.

During checking, the Laggar falcons were seized from the possession of a person who was transporting them from Punjab to Dera Ismail Khan.

The offender has been identified as Muhammad Kabir s/o Mutabar Khan, r/o Malakhel District Lakki Marwat.

A case had been registered against the bird's carrier under the Wildlife and Biodiversity Act.

Seized birds were presently shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Wildlife Park and will be released in natural habitat at appropriate time.

