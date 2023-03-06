UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Dept Launches Crackdown Against Hunters Of Migratory Birds

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Wildlife dept launches crackdown against hunters of migratory birds

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Wildlife department launched operation against hunters of migratory birds to safeguard them by arresting and imposing fines on them.

The operation has been launched following the directions of DG Wildlife where Asst. Director, Abdul Razzaq Bhatti took action against hunters of partridge, goose, quail and rare species of migratory birds.

He said that the DG termed hunting of these birds at the Chenab, the Indus and other water reservoirs cruelty adding that he ordered to save them from it.

He informed that he had constituted teams at Head Muhammadwala, Rangla, Rungpur Jatoi, Alipur and other place to apprehend the hunters.

He stated that they had captured the hunters red-handed and confiscated equipment used in the hunting of the birds.

