Wildlife Dept Seizes 65 Cranes, Accused Held: CC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Wildlife Dept seizes 65 cranes, accused held: CC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department have foiled a smuggling bid by recovering 65 Demoisell cranes in DI Khan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department have foiled a smuggling bid by recovering 65 Demoisell cranes in DI Khan district.

Dr Mohsin Farooq, Chief Conservator of Wildlife Department in a statement here said that on Tuesday night around 8: 40pm, the staff of Draban check-post after receiving a tip-off, have foiled an attempt of illegal trafficking of wildlife and recovered 65 Demoisell cranes from accused Akhtar Ali, resident of Khazana Payan Charsada Road Peshawar.

The cranes were being transported from Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an Ambulance No EA 3893 Peshawar, he said .

The case has been registered against the offenders under the provision of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

Chief Conservator Wildlife, Dr Mohsin Farooq appreciated the timely action of Bakht Muhammad Khan, Sherani Range officer, Sadat Khan Gandapur, Incharge Deputy Ranger and Mr Muhammad Shareef, Wildlife watcher.

