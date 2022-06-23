Wildlife Dept seizes parrots, arrest accused

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Mansehra wildlife sub division acquired search warrant from judicial magistrate and raided on a house at Chanai Mansehra where 14 number of raw parrots were confiscated and shifted to dhodial peasantry.

The offender was arrested, challan was chalked and further investigation was under process, said spokesman of KP Forest and Wildlife Department on Thursday.