Wildlife dept to conduct corona test of employees, animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife & Fisheries, Malik Asad Ali on Tuesday directed the wildlife director generals of the province to make arrangements for conducting corona diagnostic test of wildlife staff as well as animals within next three days.

He directed the concerned veterinary doctors to submit their report after proper checkup of all the animals in zoo and wildlife parks.

He instructed all the zoo and wildlife parks management to take samples, especially those staff who were in close contact with animals such as Zoo keepers and make effective precautionary measures to save them from this pandemic.

He warned that these directions should be treated as emergency measures,and warned of strict departmental action against violators. "In a time frame of three days corona test reports of zoo keeps and animals should be on my table",said the minister.

Minister said that provincial Wildlife department has ensured proper preventive and precautionary measures in all wildlife parks and zoos of the province after a lion of Bronx Zoo in New York City was found infected with Covid-19.