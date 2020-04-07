UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Dept To Conduct Corona Test Of Employees, Animals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

Wildlife dept to conduct corona test of employees, animals

Punjab Minister for Wildlife & Fisheries, Malik Asad Ali on Tuesday directed the wildlife director generals of the province to make arrangements for conducting corona diagnostic test of wildlife staff as well as animals within next three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife & Fisheries, Malik Asad Ali on Tuesday directed the wildlife director generals of the province to make arrangements for conducting corona diagnostic test of wildlife staff as well as animals within next three days.

He directed the concerned veterinary doctors to submit their report after proper checkup of all the animals in zoo and wildlife parks.

He instructed all the zoo and wildlife parks management to take samples, especially those staff who were in close contact with animals such as Zoo keepers and make effective precautionary measures to save them from this pandemic.

He warned that these directions should be treated as emergency measures,and warned of strict departmental action against violators. "In a time frame of three days corona test reports of zoo keeps and animals should be on my table",said the minister.

Minister said that provincial Wildlife department has ensured proper preventive and precautionary measures in all wildlife parks and zoos of the province after a lion of Bronx Zoo in New York City was found infected with Covid-19.

Related Topics

Punjab New York Asad Ali All From

Recent Stories

ICT, CDA installs three disinfectant walkthrough g ..

1 minute ago

US to Start Strategic Dialogue With Iraq in Mid-Ju ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to Dr Qadir Soomro

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister visits Wali Khan University's qu ..

2 minutes ago

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

11 minutes ago

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.