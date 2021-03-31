Wildlife deptt blames locals for provoking leopard to attack humans in Galliyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has blamed locals of a hamlet in Galliyat for provoking a common leopard to attack humans ensuing in killing of the big cat by a mob through stoning and clubbing.

"We have charged three villagers including the one, Abdur Rahim who received injuries due to attack by leopard," informed Muhammad Idress, District Wildlife Officer Abbotabad District.

It is pertinent mention here that a video appeared on social media on Tuesday showing a mob of villagers encircling a leopard at a hilly terrain in Gaillyat. The area is identified as Malkot Village of Palak Union Council of Gailliyat.

While getting close to the leopard, the big cat attacked an arriving villager. Due to attack, both the leopard and villager fell from the hill down around twenty feet deep and when the person tried to stand up after the fall, he again came under attack of the animal.

In order to save the villager, the mob rushed towards attacking animal and hitting it with stones and clubs,resulting in its killing.

The injured Abdul Rahim was later taken to a hospital in Murree and than was shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment of multiple wounds.

According to Wildlife Department, the leopard came closer to populated area but locals would not have to make attempt of encircling it.

"In the video the villagers were seen having ropes in their hands and were attempting to snare the animal," said Muhammad Idress.

He said "Gilliyat is a habitat of common leopard and appearance of feline in close proximity of populated area is a normal happening." He argued that local would have tried to terrify the animal to escape by creating noise or even by resorting to aerial firing or by exploding of crackers.

He said the dwellers of Malkot village gathered alongwith dogs and tried to encircle the animal which attacked them in retaliation and got killed besides injuring a local.

Idress informed APP that challan has been filed against three villagers and there case would be decided by the court.

About the dead animal, he said, the body would be sent to Peshawar Zoo for taxidermy to put it on display.