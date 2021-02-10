UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Deptt Challans 21 People For Illegal Hunting

Wildlife deptt challans 21 people for illegal hunting

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Wildlife department challaned twenty-one violators besides imposing Rs 200,000 fine against illegal hunting.

Assistant Director wildlife, Saad Ullah Khan said in a statement that no relaxation would be extended to anyone during crackdown against hunters who are involved in illegal hunting.

He informed that the deptt was always ready and alert for protecting birds and animals from illegal hunting adding that action would be initiated against violators without any discrimination.

The deptt is challaning all those who are carrying out hunting violating set rules, he said.

