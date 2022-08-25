UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Deptt Confiscates Four Falcons

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The wildlife department on Thursday confiscated four falcons and hobbies during a raid.

According to the department's spokesman, the divisional wildlife officer Khyber and the sub-divisional wildlife officer Landi Kotal proceeded to Torkham border on the information of Pakistan Customs and confiscated four lagger falcons and hobbies.

The spokesman said case against the accused was registered under the Wildlife Act 2015.

A few days ago, the D. I. Khan wildlife officials apprehended 15 lagger falcons and released them in their natural habitat.

