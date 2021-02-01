Wildlife Deptt confiscates more than 50 hunting dogs

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department on Monday confiscated more than 50 hunting dogs being brought from Dera Ghazi Khan for hunting purpose.

"The seizure was made during raid conducted upon receiving credible information regarding illegal possession of greyhounds," informed Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar, Muhammad Israr Khan.

The raid was conducted early morning at Matani Check Post on the outskirts of Peshawar and during checking dogs were recovered from a coach bearing registration number (MLB-9615), Israr told APP.

The coach was coming from Dera Ghazi Khan and was heading towards Nowshera for hunting of wild boar, he added.

The 50 plus hunting dogs were confiscated and the team leader of hunters was fined under relevant sections of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

The group leader of hunters is identified as Iqbal Hussain son of Baloch Khan, resident of Chahnastar Wala Tehsil Koat Chatta District Dera Ghazi Khan.

