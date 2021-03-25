Wildlife Deptt confiscates saker falcon from traffickers in D.I.Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confiscated a saker falcon from traffickers in D.I.Khan district and registered a case against the offender.

According to Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer D.I.Khan, Miss Manahil Wahab the precious bird was confiscated during raid by Wildlife team in the district.

The confiscated bird is presently kept at Wildlife Park D.I.Khan and will be released free after a few days of its quarantine period, she told APP.

She also informed that during the last couple of days, the D.I.Khan Wildlife Division has successfully apprehended several ducks poachers and recovered an amount of Rs. 80,000 as fine from them.

Manahil said despite heavy rain in the district, the Wildlife Department remained vigilant and vigorously combated illegal hunters and poachers.