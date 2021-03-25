UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Deptt Confiscates Saker Falcon From Traffickers In D.I.Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Wildlife Deptt confiscates saker falcon from traffickers in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confiscated a saker falcon from traffickers in D.I.Khan district and registered a case against the offender.

According to Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer D.I.Khan, Miss Manahil Wahab the precious bird was confiscated during raid by Wildlife team in the district.

The confiscated bird is presently kept at Wildlife Park D.I.Khan and will be released free after a few days of its quarantine period, she told APP.

She also informed that during the last couple of days, the D.I.Khan Wildlife Division has successfully apprehended several ducks poachers and recovered an amount of Rs. 80,000 as fine from them.

Manahil said despite heavy rain in the district, the Wildlife Department remained vigilant and vigorously combated illegal hunters and poachers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine From

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

12 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

22 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

50 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.