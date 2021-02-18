UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Deptt Fines 4 Bird Hunters

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:01 PM

Wildlife deptt fines 4 bird hunters

A team of Wildlife Department raided in Satgara area and arrested four poachers along with hundreds of hunted birds

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A team of Wildlife Department raided in Satgara area and arrested four poachers along with hundreds of hunted birds, on Thursday According to official sources, the accused identified as Ehsan, Amanat, and Shehzad of Lahore, and Bashir Ahmed of Renala Khurd, were busy in catching wild birds near Satgara area.

Wildlife Inspectors Riaz Ahmad, Tariq Aziz and Mohammad Imran caught them red-handed and released hundreds of illegally caught birds. The accused were imposed Rs 40,000 fine.

More Stories From Pakistan

