Wildlife deptt focusing on public awareness to protect wild fauna in biodiversity rich merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department is focusing on public awareness as implementation of the relevant laws for ensuring protection of wild species in biodiversity rich Newly Merged Districts is found to be very challenging.

"The policy of imposing restrictions and charging of fines over violation cannot achieve the desired goals of preserving wild fauna in a region which is full of biodiversity but remained out of the bound of Wildlife Protection Laws for about 60 years," observed Abdul Haleem, Divisional Forest Office (DFO) Wildlife Khyber District.

The effective procedure of gaining public cooperation for biodiversity conservation in such locations is only to educate people about importance of flora and fauna, he opined while talking with APP.

In response to a question about killing of four leopards in a short span of couple of months in mountainous region of Khyber district, Abdul Haleem said it also reflected good number of big cats in the region.

The killing of leopard through poisoning and shooting is in retaliation of livestock depredation in the area, Haleem added.

The killer of two leopard cubs in Tirah was arrested by Wildlife Department soon after the incident through involvement of local police.

However, soon after the arrest, a mob of locals reached outside police station and forced law enforcers for release of the detainee, Haleem shared.

Adherence to laws by people of the region needs time and capacity building on which Wildlife Department is focusing through display of billboards at different locations, he added.

Similarly, Haleem continued, social media is also used for creating awareness besides constitution of Village Conservation Committees (VCC) which keep liaison will locals and inform them about importance of biodiversity and wildlife.

He said poor law and order situation is also a big impediment for Wildlife Department in reaching to different biodiversity hot spots located in isolated areas in hilly terrains near the Pak-Afghan border.

He said there were strong evidences about presence of different wild species in Khyber District including common leopard, markhor, black bear, musk deer, uryal, monkeys and several kinds of birds including khaleej and monal phesant.

The area also has habitat for snow leopard and there is strong possibility about presence of the rare specie in area of Rajgal alpine range near Spinghar area of Afghanistan.

Haleem was also of the opinion that if Monal phesant is found in an area, there is also possibility about presence of snow leopard because both have almost same habitat.

The alpine region of Khyber District is mostly snow clad and very chilling and it must have snow leopard if a scientific survey is being conducted in the region, he believed.

Haleem said the whole merged areas are full of forest and rich biodiversity which needs special attention and measure for protection.

In the upcoming season of migration, a large number of birds would pass through the region and make stop overs at different locations.

Protection of these arriving birds can only be made possible through involvement of local communities by offering them some incentives, he suggested.

He also admitted incidents of poaching and illegal hunting of rare wild species in the region and said Wildlife Department is trying its best but due to lack of staff cannot keep check in such a large area.

In the whole Dara Adam Khel area where recently a leopard was killed, Haleem said Wildlife Department has only two staffers. While in Hassan Khel mountainous region of Khyber District only four employees are responsible for wildlife protection.

He said the KP Wildlife Department is working with due dedication and devotion to perform its duty and has also made several raids and imposition of fine on offenders.

The department has also established its check posts in coordination with Forest department in areas including Torkhem, Thakt-e-Baig, Dara Adam Khel and in other areas, but still a lot of work and resources are need to protect wild species and forest in biodiversity rich newly merged districts, Haleem reiterated.