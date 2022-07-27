UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Deptt Foils Two Separate Bids To Smuggle Falcon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Wildlife deptt foils two separate bids to smuggle falcon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully foiled two separate bids of smuggling of wild species and arrested the smugglers in Abbotabad district on Wednesday.

According to details, the intelligence Wing of Abbottabad Wildlife Division managed to apprehend offenders involved in illegal trafficking/smuggling and dealing of peregrine falcon from Shangla district to Islamabad, said a press statement issued here.

The arrested accused have been booked under various sections of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015 and penalized with heavy fine of Rs.

110,000.

The seized bird has been confiscated for releasing in natural habitat at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, in an another successful raid, the intelligence wing of Abbottabad Wildlife Division apprehended another gang of traffickers involved in illegal smuggling of Tarantula spider from Khanpur Haripur to Batgram.

Accused have been handed over to interrogation branch and shall be dealt as per laws.

