Wildlife deptt grants temporary hunting license to eradicate wild boars

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The wildlife department here on Friday allowed locals and granted licenses to interested hunters to kill boars under an interim arrangement with the collaboration of the local population, to eradicate the growing threat posed by the wild animals to the natives of Galyat and Thandyani.

According to the details, in order to reduce the numbers of wild boars from Galyat and its suburbs, the wildlife department formulated a three-pronged strategy where interested hunters can get a temporary license for killing wild boars from Divisional Wildlife department, Forest Officer Wildlife division Abbottabad, Range officer or any other nearest wildlife office.

Locals of Galyat and Thandyani are exempted from this registration process for the killing of wild boars in their respective areas.

Following the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Management) Act, 2015, (2) a big game shooting license is a must for the eradication of vermin species, keeping in view of the current circumstances the department has abolished this act and can grant temporary licenses at any time.

This license is not applied to the State Land Forest of Galyat, Ayubia National Park and Thandyani.

The wildlife department also warned the locals and hunters that this temporary grant of permission and license is only for the eradication of wild boars if anyone is found guilty of killing other species then stern legal action would be taken against him.

Owing to the climate changes in the country, for the last decade, wild boars have emerged as a huge threat to the biodiversity of the region and to the locals, unfortunately, their population is increasing at a rapid pace, and in search of food, they are also entering in the residential areas.

During the last few years, dozens of wild boar attacks have been reported while a couple of days ago a pack of wild boars attached people in Nagri Bala village and wounded Nazir, Umar and Naseem Bibi.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured to the Ayub Medical Complex, where the woman's condition was stated to be critical.