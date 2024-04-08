Open Menu

Wildlife Deptt Imposes Fine On Five Outlaws For Keeping Birds Illegally

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally

Wildlife Department imposed fine Rs 73,000 on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally, in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Wildlife Department imposed fine Rs 73,000 on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally, in Khanewal.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Wildlife Muhammad Sarfraz Khan Seyal constituted special teams to nab theose persons, keeping rare species of birds illegally.

Five outlaws named Abdul Ghani son of Ghulam Muhammad, Ghulam Mustufa son of Manzoor Ahmed, Muhammad Sami son of Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Ishaaq son of Muhammad Mushtaq and Muhammad Ashraf son of Muhammad Ismail were nabbed by Wildlife Protection Force.

The outlaws were involved in illegal hunting and sale purchase of the birds. Cases were also registered against the outlaws.

