Wildlife Deptt Recovered African Cubs From Oil Refinery Owner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:39 PM

Wildlife Deptt recovered African cubs from oil refinery owner

In a major operation by the Kohat Wildlife Department in Khushalgarh, valuable African cubs were recovered from the possession of Raheel Sheikh, owner of an under construction oil refinery

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : In a major operation by the Kohat Wildlife Department in Khushalgarh, valuable African cubs were recovered from the possession of Raheel Sheikh, owner of an under construction oil refinery.

According to the Kohat Wildlife Department, the child is of African descent, about a year old, from which Raheel Sheikh, the owner of the under construction oil refinery at Khushalgarh, had illegally kept it. In this regard, Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Conservator Muhammad Ali and DFO Abdul Samad Wazir while talking to media said that on the information of the informant, Wildlife Department led by DFO Abdul Asmad Wazir raided the oil refinery Kohat Khushal Garh area.

Legal African tiger captured for legal action, Director Peshawar Abdul Qadir, DOF Kohat Division Abdus Samad, SDFO Shabbir Ahmed and Wildlife Department crews were also present.

He said that the challan was issued under Sections 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of the Wildlife and Biodiversity Act of NWFP. He said that these African tigers were challaned. It was owned by Raheel Sheikh, the owner of Kohat Oil Refinery. An FIR has been registered against the accused. The court will decide after further investigation. He said that on this successful operation, we along with the officials of Wildlife Department, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (retd) Abdul Rehman, DPO Kohat is very grateful to Captain (Retd) Mansoor Aman for his full support in our operation.

