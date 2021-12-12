UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Deptt Recovers 1.4 KG Pangolin Scale And Arrested 4 Smugglers

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Wildlife deptt recovers 1.4 KG Pangolin scale and arrested 4 smugglers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Wildlife department Abbottabad Sunday confiscated 1.5 KG scales of Pangolians worth millions of rupees and arrested four smugglers red-handed.

DFO Wildlife department Abbottabad Sardar Nawaz while talking to media that the smugglers were trying to send the skin of Pangolins to South Africa when the wildlife department of the tip-off was raided and arrested four accused red-handed seized 1.4 KG skin, mobile phone and vehicle being used for transportation.

He further said that smugglers belong to Haripur and we have arrested them and started the investigation, we have also registered a case against them and would present them before the court on Monday.

The DFO said"Pangolin is an endangered species that has an important role in the ecosystem. Pangolins have a thick layer of protective scales made from keratin, the same material that makes up human fingernails and rhinoceros horns. Scales account for about 20 percent of the animal's weight. When threatened, pangolins curl into a ball, using the scales as armor to defend against predators."Although Pangolin scales, have no proven medicinal value, yet they are used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with ailments ranging from lactation difficulties to arthritis. The scales are typically dried and ground up into powder, which may be turned into a pill.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mobile China Threatened Vehicle Same South Africa Haripur May Sunday Media From Weight Million Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

22 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

31 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

31 minutes ago
 Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

46 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

1 hour ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.