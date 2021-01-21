Wildlife deptt recovers illegally hunted 71 partridges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A team of Wildlife department raided at Shehr Shah area and recovered 71 partridges which were hunted illegally on Wednesday night.

On a tip off a team led by Deputy Director Wildlife Dost Muhammad Gashkori raided at Sher Shah and retrieved 53 alive and 18 slaughtered birds from a vehicle, said an official source.

He informed that the hunters managed to flee from the scene adding that the deptt was trying to detain them.