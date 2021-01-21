UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Deptt Recovers Illegally Hunted 71 Partridges

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Wildlife deptt recovers illegally hunted 71 partridges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A team of Wildlife department raided at Shehr Shah area and recovered 71 partridges which were hunted illegally on Wednesday night.

On a tip off a team led by Deputy Director Wildlife Dost Muhammad Gashkori raided at Sher Shah and retrieved 53 alive and 18 slaughtered birds from a vehicle, said an official source.

He informed that the hunters managed to flee from the scene adding that the deptt was trying to detain them.

Related Topics

Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

1 minute ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia May Become Vital Hub for Sputnik V Va ..

7 minutes ago

Merkel Says Offered Russia Germany's Help in Navig ..

8 minutes ago

LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply ..

8 minutes ago

Permanent landfill in capital, still a distant dre ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.