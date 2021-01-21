Wildlife Deptt Recovers Illegally Hunted 71 Partridges
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A team of Wildlife department raided at Shehr Shah area and recovered 71 partridges which were hunted illegally on Wednesday night.
On a tip off a team led by Deputy Director Wildlife Dost Muhammad Gashkori raided at Sher Shah and retrieved 53 alive and 18 slaughtered birds from a vehicle, said an official source.
He informed that the hunters managed to flee from the scene adding that the deptt was trying to detain them.