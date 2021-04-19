UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Deptt Rescue Four Chicks Of Swallow Bird From Seller

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

The staff of Wildlife Department D.I.Khan division have successfully rescued and confiscated four chicks of swallow bird alongwith a nest from a seller in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The staff of Wildlife Department D.I.Khan division have successfully rescued and confiscated four chicks of swallow bird alongwith a nest from a seller in the district.

According to details, a person posted pictures of chicks of Martin Swallow along with a nest on social media for sale.

Display of pictures attracted flak of birds lover who started posting comments for rescue of the catch birds.

The Wildlife Department staffer also took notice of the pictures and started search of the person who posted pictures for sale of birds.

Sub Divisional Wildlife Officer D.I.Khan, Manahil Wahab led a raiding team of the department on the address of the seller and successfully confiscated all the chicks alongwith the nest.

The seller, Tanzil Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Muslim Bazar D.I.Khan was arrested and a case was registered against him which ensued in recovery of an amount of Ra. 20,000 as compensation.

The chicks have been shifted to Wildlife Park D.I.Khan for further upkeep and look after, informed Manahil.

