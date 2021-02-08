UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Deptt Rescues Nine Rhesus Monkeys From Shrine In D.I.Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Wildlife Deptt rescues nine Rhesus monkeys from shrine in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday took action over illegal captivity of nine Rhesus monkeys at a shrine in Parova Tehsil of D.I.Khan and rescued them safely after strong resistance from caretakers and devotees.

"The action was taken over a video went viral on social media highlighting the plight of monkeys which were kept in poor condition at the shrine," informed Manahil Wahab, Sub Divisional Wildlife Officer (SDWO) D.I.Khan.

Talking to APP, Manahil informed that the Wildlife team under her supervision raided the Shaki Shah Hussain Sherazi shrine along with local police and rescued the monkeys.

The caretaker of the shrine and devotees present there showed strong resistance in handing over the monkeys and even hurled threats of dire consequences, Manahil shared.

She said the monkey were found in very poor condition, tightly chained at neck and also tied with ropes.

Five monkeys were found in front portion of the shrine while thorough search led to recovery of four others from different portions.

Manahil apprised that challan has been filed by Wildlife Department against the caretaker and will be submitted in court for legal proceedings.

All the monkeys were latter shifted to Wildlife Park of D.I.Khan and later may be shifted to Peshawar Zoo, she added.

She said the department had seized a monkey from same shrine around a month earlier, but the caretaker and devotees brought more.

