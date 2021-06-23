Wildlife deptt seizes falcon chicks from online seller in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully seized two chicks of falcon from Kohat over getting reports about online selling of birds on social media.

The seller Ail Khan, a young boy, had posted pictures of chicks of falcon on social media with a demand tag ranging in thousands of rupees.

The post came into the notice of members of Mission Awareness Foundation, a non governmental organization working for conservation of wildlife through creating awareness among masses.

The MAF representative shared the post with Chief Conservator Wildlife KP, Dr. Mohsin Farooq who took notice of it and issued directives to concerned DFO for taking action.

DFO Kohat, Abdul Samad Khan while investigating the post find its location at Samri Bala area on the suburbs of Kohat.

On reaching the venue, the Wildlife staff found two chicks of falcon and two of black partridges.

"All the birds were confiscated and a challan was filed against the seller," informed Abdul Samad Khan.

Talking to APP, he said the birds were now shifted to office of Wildlife in Kohat and after few days will be shifted to Peshawar zoo.

He said the chicks are not in a position to be released in wild and will be kept for few weeks in captivity.