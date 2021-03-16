UrduPoint.com
Wildlife Deptt Seizes Pair Of Footwear Made Of Leopard Skin

Wildlife Deptt seizes pair of footwear made of leopard skin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department here on Tuesday seized a pair of Chapali (Men's Footwear) made up of leopard skin by a person

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department here on Tuesday seized a pair of Chapali (Men's Footwear) made up of leopard skin by a person .

According to DFO Extension, Muhammad Niaz the person from whom footwear was seized had displayed pictures on social media.

The arrested person, whose identity is not disclosed, was offering leopard skin made sandals for sale on social media, Niaz continued.

Niaz informed that during investigation the skin is found to be real of big cat and has been obtained from Karachi for manufacturing of shoes.

He said challan has been chalked against the offender by Wildlife Department and further proceedings are in progress.

