Wildlife Deptt seizes several number of cranes from poachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seized several numbers of Demoisell cranes from poachers in D.I.Khan district.

According to details,under the supervision of Khalil Kundi, Range Officer and Sadat, Incharge Deputy Ranger Wildlife, the staff members of Draban check post in D.I.

Khan foiled an attempt of illegal trafficking of cranes and recovered seven birds.

The smuggler was identified as Amir Suhail son of Sardar Muhammad, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan.

While in another case of similar nature, 12 cranes which were being brought from Punjab to KP were seized by staffers of D.I.Khan sub division of Wildlife Department.

In both the case an amount of Rs. 54,000 was compounded from the smugglers as fine under the relevant laws.