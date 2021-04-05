UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Deptt Seizes Several Number Of Cranes From Poachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Wildlife Deptt seizes several number of cranes from poachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seized several numbers of Demoisell cranes from poachers in D.I.Khan district.

According to details,under the supervision of Khalil Kundi, Range Officer and Sadat, Incharge Deputy Ranger Wildlife, the staff members of Draban check post in D.I.

Khan foiled an attempt of illegal trafficking of cranes and recovered seven birds.

The smuggler was identified as Amir Suhail son of Sardar Muhammad, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan.

While in another case of similar nature, 12 cranes which were being brought from Punjab to KP were seized by staffers of D.I.Khan sub division of Wildlife Department.

In both the case an amount of Rs. 54,000 was compounded from the smugglers as fine under the relevant laws.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Dera Ghazi Khan Post From

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

2 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 minutes ago

Benefit of strengthened rupee should be transferre ..

41 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.