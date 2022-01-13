Wildlife Deptt sends team to verify reports about sighting of wild boar in Peshawar suburbs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken notice of reports about sighting of herd of wild boar in a suburban locality of Peshawar and sent team for verification.

DFO Wildlife Peshawar Muhammad Niaz said, "We have sent teams soon after receiving reports about sighting of wild boar near a graveyard of Palosi area." In the video wild boars were seen roaming in a dump of solid waste, he said.

He said locals apprised them that a herd of wild boar was found near the graveyard area which is very unique for them. Pug marks along with some burrows dug by animal were also found at the site people told, he mentioned.

After taking locals into confidence, the Wildlife Department officials decided to keep baits and snares for capturing of animals.

Local Nazim was also approached to inform public for not letting their livestock at the site after sun set to avoid being trapped in the snare.

However, he said, no animal was caught in the snare fixed by Wildlife Department which were later removed for safety purpose.

Niaz said people were also informed to take measures for removal of solid waste which attracted the animal and were asked to put some barricades outside vegetated areas to discourage animals.

He said wild boar is a vermin specie which serves as pest and destroys fields and in case if the animal found better food in the area, it will keep on visiting again and again and will create problems for farming community.

In response to a question, DFO Wildlife replied that if in case the animal keep on arriving the area and caused damage, the department will take action of allowing locals to shoot on sight.

He said it is not a good sign that a vermin specie is found in the suburbs of populated area which speaks about large increase in its population in the region and damage to farmlands.