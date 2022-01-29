UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Deptt Takes Action Against Electrocution Of Aquatic Species At Wet Lands In Mardan, Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Wildlife deptt takes action against electrocution of aquatic species at wet lands in Mardan, Swabi

The Wildlife Mardan division has expedited action against those damaging aquatic species by using electrocution equipment for killing of fish and other creatures in waters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Mardan division has expedited action against those damaging aquatic species by using electrocution equipment for killing of fish and other creatures in waters.

Taking notice of this illegal activity, District Wildlife Officer Mardan, Kiramat Shah has launched campaign and arrested more than one dozen fish hunters besides seizing equipment including electricity generators.

"We are making raids on daily basis to curb the practice and for arresting of persons involved in damaging aquatic species," Kiramat told APP.

The wildlife teams, he continued, are patrolling in both the Mardan and Swabi districts and takes action where they find anyone involved in hunting.

He informed that department has fined almost all the arrested hunters and recovered amount is deposited in national kitty.

He said apart from taking action against the hunters, the wildlife staff is also educating masses about importance of water borne species in maintenance of strong eco-system and for keeping the water healthy.

The wet lands, he continued, are providing refuge to a number of species including migratory birds and through carrying out hunting wild species avoid visiting these areas.

DFO Mardan said there is dire need of creating awareness among masses about importance of rich biodiversity on environment.

Sharing details about arrested hunters, Kiramat informed that two were caught in Mardan and were fined a sum of Rs. 17000. While three hunters were arrested in Swabi and a fine of Rs. 50,000 were imposed on them by the court.

He said the action will continue till complete termination of practice of hunting and electrocution of aquatic species.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Fine Mardan Swabi All From Court

Recent Stories

France Cannot Stay in Mali at Any Price - Defense ..

France Cannot Stay in Mali at Any Price - Defense Minister Florence Parly

2 minutes ago
 China-Europe freight train trips top 50,000

China-Europe freight train trips top 50,000

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam's firmed establishment surges in January

Vietnam's firmed establishment surges in January

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka seizes 'contraband' beetroot shipment

Sri Lanka seizes 'contraband' beetroot shipment

3 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine Together ..

French Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine Together With German Counterpart in Feb ..

3 minutes ago
 Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa c ..

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>