Wildlife deptt takes action over social media reports, seizes two leopard cubs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department took a prompt action over social media reports about killing of a leopard in Kurram District and capturing of two leopard cubs in Orakzai district.

Despite having no presence in merged districts, the department mobilized its staff deputed at adjacent Kohat district by sending DFO Kohat, Abdul Samad to remote hilly terrains in both the districts for taking action against the violators.

"On receiving reports about catching of two leopard cubs in Orakzai district, I rushed to the site along with relevant staff and security officials," informs Abdul Samad, District Forest Officer (DFO) Kohat district.

He said the area was very remote in upper part of Orakzai at Tappa near Kalaya and the accused was also arrested over catching of cubs.

"It was a hilly remote terrain and the raiding party had to travel by foot for four to five hours to reach the house where cubs were kept," Samad told APP.

Two accused identified as Jalil and Muhammad Ilyas son of Noor Rehman will appear in office of DPO Kohat and will be fined heavily, Abdul Samad added.

He said this is fourth raid of its kind taken by Wildlife Department in merged districts over leopards cases.

Earlier two such raids were conducted in Orakzai district and one in Darra Adam Khel.

In all the three raids, fine of Rs. 1,50,000 each were imposed by Wildlife department on the law breakers and amount is recovered from them.

Abdul Samad said deployment of staff by Wildlife department in merged district is in process and presently we don't have any watcher or guard in the region. KP government has approved summary for appointment of around 600 staffers to be deployed in merged districts, he added.

About the cubs, he said these are presently in custody of Wildlife Department and will be shifted to Peshawar Zoo for keeping them in safe and secure environment.

Abdul Samad also informed that he has also traced killer of a leopard who recently uploaded his picture on social media posing with a dead leopard.

The person is located in upper area of Kurram district, about five hours drive from Kohat, and we are going to on Sunday for taking action against him.

Police has been informed through Deputy Commissioner Kurram and on Sunday we will proceed to the area to take possession of the carcasses of killed leopard and impose a fine on the killer.