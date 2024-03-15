Wildlife Dera rescued Rhesus monkeys from Shrine

The Wildlife department Dera Ismail Khan Division on Friday successfully rescued Rhesus Monkeys from a shrine situated here in Paroa Tehsil

According to details, the pictures of rhesus monkeys at Shrine of Shah Hussain Shirazi Baba in the Parova Tehsil gone viral on social media.

Taking notice of the viral pictures, the DFO Wildlife D I Khan sent a team led by Range Officer Malik Kashif Tarhely, who safely rescued monkeys.

The range officer said that the followers of Shah Hussain Shah Sherazi Baba bring the monkeys to the shrine as offerings to fulfill their prayers.

The monkeys have been transferred to the Wildlife Park in D I Khan for necessary medical treatment and further care, he informed.

After the treatment, he said the monkeys will be released back into their natural habitat soon.

