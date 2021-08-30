Wildlife D.I.Khan sets up squads to prevent hunting of quails, other migratory birds

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department D.I.Khan division has constituted two squads to prevent hunting of birds as quails have started arriving from different areas with the onset of migration season of current year.

"We have constituted two squads for vigilance and prevention of hunting of birds after reports about arrival of quail in the division," informed DFO D.I.Khan, Khan Malook.

Talking to APP, Khan Malook said the Wildlife squads mostly operate at night time when the trappers install their nets besides using other devices to attract birds by playing ring tunes besides placing stuffed birds.

He said hunting of quails is also allowed in accordance with set rules by Wildlife Department, but those who are involved in hunting of birds for business purpose without obtaining any license are apprehended and fined accordingly.

In the initials days of this migratory season which starts from end of August, the squad members have seized a number of batteries, nets and other devices from illegal hunters and imposed fines on them.

He said the fines for illegal hunting of quails starts from Rs. 5000 and increases in accordance with number of birds hunted or trapped.

DFO Khan Malook said staff was vigilant and started action against illegal hunters, poachers soon after the onset of migratory season.

He said within few days cranes will also start arriving in the region while passing through their migratory route starting from Siberia (Russia) to India.

He said birds keep on flying along the route of Indus river and make stopovers at different wet lands during the journey.

The Wildlife Department, he continued, was taking prompt and effective action against illegal hunters and poachers who take advantage of migration of birds and set traps to hunt these creatures for fun or for earning money through wildlife trade.