Wildlife experts advocate for animal rights in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Renowned wildlife and animal behaviour expert, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, emphasized the imperative need to not just consider the well-being of animals as a moral obligation but as a fundamental right within our society.

Speaking to Pakistan Television news on Saturday, Dr. Ahmed asserted that animals, like humans, experience pain and deserve to have their intrinsic rights acknowledged.

In a call for a societal mindset shift, Dr. Ahmed urged the public to recognize the emotional capacity of animals and their right to coexist in human societies with dignity and respect. However, it's disheartening to witness the widespread use of animals for entertainment, particularly in circuses and amusement parks, he added.

Expressing concern over the gradual disappearance of animal biodiversity in Pakistan, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed highlighted the alarming consequences of vanishing jungles. As these natural habitats diminish, countless species face the threat of

losing their homes, he added. He further said that the diminishing jungles also result in a decline in biodiversity, particularly affecting Pakistan's aquatic ecosystems. Dr. Ijaz emphasized the necessity of protecting aquatic animals, underscoring the importance of preserving their habitats for the benefit of future generations.

As diverse species face a decline, he underscores the urgency of educating the younger generation to instill a sense of responsibility. Additionally, he emphasizes the need to preserve natural habitats and establish wildlife sanctuaries as crucial steps in the ongoing efforts to conserve Pakistan's rich and diverse wildlife.

A prominent animal rights activist, Anees Jilani, urged for a comprehensive overhaul of Pakistan's antiquated animal rights laws to align them with contemporary societal values.

Talking to the programme, he said that the existing laws, under which the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) operates under the 1890 Act, have proven ineffective and are in desperate need of reform.

Anees Jilani shed light on some key provisions of the outdated act, emphasizing that it criminalizes cruelty to animals, including baiting or inciting animals to fight. Highlighting the deficiencies in society’s operation, he said that it was officially neglected and there was a dire need to empower society. “We are still following the same fine amount imposed under the 1890 Act that meant an offender could be fined only between Rs 50 and Rs 500. This also explains why the law lost its deterrent effect,” he noted.

Jilani contends that animals are not meant for captivity, as their well-being is compromised in confinement. Wildlife parks, similar to those found worldwide, should replace circuses, promoting ethical and cruelty-free treatment of animals. In the pursuit of societal change, educational institutions play a pivotal role, adding to the importance of teaching children about animal rights. The curriculum should incorporate the importance of animal rights, with an emphasis on empathy and responsible behaviour.