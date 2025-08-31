Open Menu

Wildlife, Forest Force Active In Flood Relief Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Wildlife, forest force active in flood relief operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Wildlife and Forest Force has joined ongoing relief and rescue efforts to support flood-affected families across the province.

According to a briefing given to the Chief Minister, here on Sunday, officers and officials of the Forest Department remained actively engaged in relief operations in remote areas. In Faizpur Kalan, Sharqpur, forest teams reached the flood-hit localities and evacuated victims along with their essential belongings to safer places using boats.

Similarly, the Wildlife Force carried out rescue operations in Badumalhi, Narowal, where its officers and officials helped move stranded residents to safety. Local communities praised the commitment and public service spirit demonstrated by the Forest and Wildlife Force during the crisis.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is virtually monitoring the operations to ensure effective coordination and timely relief for affected families.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan