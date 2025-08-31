Wildlife, Forest Force Active In Flood Relief Operations
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Wildlife and Forest Force has joined ongoing relief and rescue efforts to support flood-affected families across the province.
According to a briefing given to the Chief Minister, here on Sunday, officers and officials of the Forest Department remained actively engaged in relief operations in remote areas. In Faizpur Kalan, Sharqpur, forest teams reached the flood-hit localities and evacuated victims along with their essential belongings to safer places using boats.
Similarly, the Wildlife Force carried out rescue operations in Badumalhi, Narowal, where its officers and officials helped move stranded residents to safety. Local communities praised the commitment and public service spirit demonstrated by the Forest and Wildlife Force during the crisis.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is virtually monitoring the operations to ensure effective coordination and timely relief for affected families.
