Wildlife Identification System Launched For Safety Of Birds, Animals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Wildlife identification system launched for safety of birds, animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Wildlife Department has launched the 'Wildlife identification system' for safety of birds and animals, sources in the department told APP, here on Thursday.

The wildlife identification system would help carry out profiling of animals and birds, and under the system microchips would be installed in the body of birds and animals. Each chip would carry different identity number, which would help carry out profiling of animals and birds, sources added.

"The system includes pedigree, medical record, breeding results and tracing of animals and birds in case they get lost," according to the sources.

The sources said that kits and scanners for the purpose had been imported from America and they would be utilised in a professional manner. The system was being used all over the world for profiling of animals and birds, but unfortunately in the past, this area remained neglected, sources added.

Protection of forests and wildlife was among priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the department was utilising all available resources to uplift the department, said the sources.

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari recently distributed kits and scanners among the officers of all wildlife parks and zoos.\395

