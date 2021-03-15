Wildlife license must for keeping, breeding specific animals, birds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department Multan Region Deputy director Munammad Hussain Gishkori Monday said the people were required to get licenses from the department if they want to keep or breed specific animals or birds at their homes or farms.

Talking to APP here, Gishkori said the license would be required even if people want to keep a peacock at home, adding that the department could take possession of the animal in case of absence of license.

He said the license fee for keeping a peacock was Rs 200 per year, however, in case of peacock breeding or the breeding of deer, chimpanzee, ostrich, Surkhaab and others, it was Rs 10,000 per year.

He said the people aspiring for breeding license must have one kanal space for an animal. However, they need 80 kanal land if they want a license for a breeding farm.

Gishkori said that Wildlife Multan has issued over 30 breeding farm licenses in the region.